Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to face questioning over Jan 8 riots

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was on Friday (April 14) ordered to face questioning over the January 8 riots. Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled Bolsonaro had to appear before federal police within 10 days to answer to questions over accusations he incited the rioters

Supporters of far-right Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace, and the Supreme Court on January 8, protesting his defeat by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last year's election.

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States for three months after his defeat in the election, returned to Brazil in March but faces legal investigations focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm Brasilia on January 8.

