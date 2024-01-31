'Formally apologise to Indian PM Modi': Opposition asks Maldives President Muizzu

Leader of Maldives Jumhooree Party (JP) Qasim Ibrahim has appealed to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to formally apologise to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the citizens of the country.

This comes as the main opposition of Maldives, MDP, which has a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, said that it has been planning to submit a motion for impeachment of the president.

This decision was followed by clashes which broke out between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers in the House following differences over the approval of four members of his cabinet.

"Regarding any country, especially a neighbouring one, we shouldn't speak in a way that affects the relationship. We have an obligation to our state that must be considered. President Solih did consider this obligation and issued a Presidential Decree banning the "India Out" campaign. Now, Yameen (former president Abdulla Yameen) is questioning why Muizzu, who participated with him in the India Out Campaign, has not nullified the Presidential Decree," Ibrahim said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The Decree should not be nullified, as it would only result in a loss to the nation. That cannot be done. I would tell Muizzu that it shouldn't be done. Also, I call on President Muizzu to formally apologise to the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi regarding his remarks after the China trip," he said.

Maldives' decree over 'India Out' campaign

Meanwhile, last year, a decree was signed by the then Maldives President Ibrahim Solih which stated that the opposition's 'India Out' campaign is a "threat to national security".

This permits security agencies to pull down campaign banners and provide constitutional cover for taking action against opposition parties.

The opposition, headed by former president Abdulla Yameen of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), had spearheaded an 'India Out' campaign in the last year propagating that the stationing of the Indian military officers in the Indian Ocean island nation is a violation of the sovereignty of Maldives, a claim which has not been proven.

The implicit target of the campaign was then Maldivian President Solih and the Maldivian Democratic Party, which were seen as close to India.