Forever love? Man pretends to be boyfriend of 35 women to get expensive birthday gifts

A man decided to use his good organisational and oratory skills to coax women into falling in love with him.

Takashi Miyagawa, a 39-year-old man, used his full-time job to make women fall in love with him, and then rob them by demanding gifts.

The Japanese man has been arrested for defrauding 35 lovers by demanding expensive gifts from them.

Also read | Pet-nups? Spain introduces laws for pet custody after divorce

Miyagawa met his victims while selling them hydrogen water showerheads. He then lured the women into making them fall in love with him and made them believe he would be true to them, come good or bad.

However, later he would lie about his birthday to get expensive presents from them. One woman was told his birthday was on February 22, while the second one thought it was in July and a third celebrated it in April. As per police records, though, his birthday is officially marked as November 13.

The man has now been arrested for fraud after the women found each other and came forward to form an informal “Victims Association” and filed a complaint with the police.

He has been accused of duping the women of more than $1,000 (100,000 yen), which includes electronic funds.