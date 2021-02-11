Foreign 'blitzkrieg' on Belarus failed: Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said that the country had defeated a foreign "blitzkrieg" after massive protests and rallies that were held across the country to push the strongman out of power after decades-long rule.

"The blitzkrieg did not succeed, we held on to our country," Lukashenko in a speech at the opening of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk said.

Watch |

Lukashenko is presiding the People's Assembly which he announced late last year to push for reforms in the wake of huge protests.

Nearly 3,000 delegates that are hand-picked by the government are participating in the assembly, a traditional meeting from the Soviet era.

For the last six months, there has been a brutal crackdown from Belarusian government on dissenters that demand his exit after the controversial presidential election whos credibility is questioned internationally.

He has not hinted on the possible reforms and insisted he will not leave "presidency".

"I will not suddenly give up the presidency," Lukashenko recently said.

"I have nothing other than Belarus. I cling to it and I hold on to it".

