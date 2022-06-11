Forces behind US Capitol attack 'remain at work today': Biden

US President Joe Biden said on Friday (June 10) that 'forces' behind US Capitol attack last year continue to be a threat to democracy.

"It's important the American people understand what truly happened, and to understand that the same forces that led to January 6 remain at work today," he said. His statement came during an address in Los Angeles, where he hosted the Summit of th Americas.

Biden's remarks came on the same day when US Congressional Committee investigating Capitol Hill attack held an explosive public hearing. The committee blamed former US president Donald Trump for 'attempted coup'.

Trump had addressed a rally of his supporters close to US Capitol on the day of the attack.

Biden urged Americans to "protect our democracy," arguing that the battle for the country's soul was "far from won."

The House select committee into the insurrection is holding a month of hearings to lay out its initial findings from a year-long probe in the riot, which was linked to five deaths.

(With inputs from agencies)