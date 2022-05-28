For the first time, new fever cases drop to under 10,000 in North Korea  

For the first time, daily fever cases in North Korea have dropped to below 100,000, said state media on Saturday. This comes as around three weeks have passed since the country acknowledged the outbreak of COVID-19. On Friday evening, around 88,520 more people displayed fever symptoms. Around 10 days ago, nearly 400,000 new cases were reported by the official KCNA news agency. It had cited the data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

April, the total number of fever patients has increased to 3.36 million. On Friday, the death toll had stood at 69.

"All sectors and units" are "maintaining the maximum alert and mobilised posture" to fight the virus, with authorities pushing for a "strict, prompt and advanced" medical check-ups and tests, state media said.

Help has been offered to North Korea for fighting the virus by South Korea and the United States, Seoul's deputy national security advisor said. But no response has been received till now.

Experts feel that the majority of cases should be classified as COVID-19 because, despite a dearth of diagnostic tools, North Korean health officials can identify the symptoms of fevers produced by other infectious diseases.

(With inputs from agencies)