For Elon Musk, 'Zuck is a cuck', amid intense Twitter vs Threads rivalry
Story highlights
War of words between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has heated up since Twitter's rival, Threads, has been launched
A new chapter was added to the war of words between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's owner Elon Musk on Sunday after the latter took a stinging jibe at the former in a tweet which read "Zuck is a cuck".
The tweet was posted just days after Zuckerberg launched Threads, a rival of Twitter. Musk's tweet 'Zuck is a cuck' was a reply to a screengrab of a Threads post in which Fast-food chain Wendy’s had taken a dig at Twitter chief and tagged Zuckerberg in the post, "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".
Zuck is a cuck— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2023
Musk's SpaceX has been into the exploration of the universe and has been aiming for Mars in the near time future. Zuckerberg then replied to the post of Wendy's on Threads with a laughing emoji, which seems to have left Musk infuriated.
Threads emerges as major hit
Meanwhile, within days after its official launch, Threads emerged as a major hit. A lot of Twitter users were already unhappy with the ever-changing policies of the company since Musk took it over in October. The users have found changes in Twitter's features like blue-check verification very contentious.
Elon: Protects free speech— ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) July 9, 2023
Zuck: Protects brand speech https://t.co/qCsguIvjlT pic.twitter.com/WiA8dzVQLW
Just after Threads was launched, Musk had stated that he would sue its parent company Meta Platforms and had even sent a letter to Zuckerberg via his Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro.
In the letter, Zuckerberg's company was accused of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”
“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta,” the contents of the letter read, according to semafor.com.
Musk, Zuckerberg caught in another brawl
Musk and Zuckerberg were earlier involved in another interesting incident which had caught the world's attention. Musk had recently challenged Zuckerberg for a fight, in what appeared to be a joke initially. However, things turned out to be serious, when Zuckerberg retorted back by saying, " Send me location".
Speaking on the issue of a fight between the two billionaires, UFC President Dana White had recently stated that both Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about participating in a fight match in the octagon.