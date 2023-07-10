For Elon Musk, 'Zuck is a cuck', amid intense Twitter vs Threads rivalry

A new chapter was added to the war of words between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's owner Elon Musk on Sunday after the latter took a stinging jibe at the former in a tweet which read "Zuck is a cuck". The tweet was posted just days after Zuckerberg launched Threads, a rival of Twitter. Musk's tweet 'Zuck is a cuck' was a reply to a screengrab of a Threads post in which Fast-food chain Wendy’s had taken a dig at Twitter chief and tagged Zuckerberg in the post, "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".

Musk's SpaceX has been into the exploration of the universe and has been aiming for Mars in the near time future. Zuckerberg then replied to the post of Wendy's on Threads with a laughing emoji, which seems to have left Musk infuriated.

Threads emerges as major hit

Meanwhile, within days after its official launch, Threads emerged as a major hit. A lot of Twitter users were already unhappy with the ever-changing policies of the company since Musk took it over in October. The users have found changes in Twitter's features like blue-check verification very contentious.

Just after Threads was launched, Musk had stated that he would sue its parent company Meta Platforms and had even sent a letter to Zuckerberg via his Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro.



In the letter, Zuckerberg's company was accused of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.”