Food poverty strikes UK amid growing calls for free meals to kids in schools

Almost 4 million children in the United Kingdom are living in food poverty, meaning they either skip meals, go hungry or not eat meals at all in a 24-hour period — new data shows.

According to a report by London-based 'The Food Foundation', one in five (22 per cent) households reported skipping meals, going hungry or not eating for a whole day in January, up from 12 per cent at the equivalent point in January 2022.

Growing support for mid-day meal like programmes in the UK

The rising food insecurity amid post-Covid and post-Brexit cost of living crisis in Britain has led to an increased support for expanding free school meals in Britain. About 80 per cent of individuals polled by The Food Foundation said they support extension of free school meal to all children in the households receiving universal credit.

Last month, London mayor Sadiq Khan announced that all primary school pupils would be given a choice to avail a free lunch for a year from September 2023.

In London localities such as Islington, Newham, Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Westminster, free school meals for all primary school pupils have already been rolled out.

Who is eligible for free school meals right now?

In the United Kingdom, about 800,000 children in poverty do not qualify for free school meals. To be eligible, the households must have an annual income of under £7,400 before benefits and after tax.

"Since 2010 the number of children receiving a free meal at school has increased by more than 2 million, increasing the number of pupils who benefit from free school meals in education settings from just one in six, to over one third," a department for Education spokesperson said in an official statement.

"On top of this, we have made a further investment in the national school breakfast programme to extend the programme for another year, backed by up to £30m ($36.08m)," it added.



