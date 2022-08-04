Florida: Woman arrested for driving golf cart on interstate while drunk

While you might have heard of several drunk driving incidents, here is one that takes the cake. A heavily drunk woman was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate on Saturday night. The 58-year-old woman was spotted by a semitruck driver driving the cart in the middle lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County.

The arrest report says that the truck driver saw the woman passing out while driving the golf cart. The truck driver then steered the cart to the shoulder of the interstate using her truck.

The woman then tried to drive away but the truck driver quickly snatched her keys. She was so drunk that after the troopers reached the spot, she started arguing with them and kept asking for her bag.

When the troopers checked the bag, they found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey.

The woman is facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

(With inputs from agencies)

