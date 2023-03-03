Florida resident dies after getting infected with rare brain-eating amoeba through tap water

A resident in Florida - who was infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba - has died, confirmed officials. Health experts in southwest Florida's Charlotte County said that most probably the victim got infected after using tap water to rinse nasal sinuses.

The brain gets infected by Naegleria fowleri through the nose. The officials said that drinking tap water is not dangerous.

As per the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infection almost turns fatal for the patients. The victim has not been identified by the officials.

On February 23, the Florida Department of Heath stated that the patient was infected "possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices" using tap water.

On Thursday, the state health agency's spokesperson confirmed the death of the patient. Officials across different government agencies are "continuing to investigate how this infection occurred," spokesperson Jae Williams said.

He stated that officials are "working with the local public utilities to identify any potential links and make any necessary corrective actions".

Typically, an amoeba survives in warm fresh water like ponds, lakes and swimming pools.

If the amoeba enters through the nose, it can cause a severe infection. However, if it enters through the mouth, it is normally safe, because the single-cell microorganism is killed by the stomach acid.

People who get infected suffer from a disease called primary amebic meningoencephalitis. The patients suffer from headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, disorientation, a stiff neck, a loss of balance, seizures and/or hallucinations.

As per the CDC, every year around three Americans get infected and often face deadly consequences. Between 1962 and 2021, four out of 154 people infected with brain-eating amoeba survived in the US.

According to CDC data, infection in winter months is very rare. Officials warned people against rinsing out their nasal passages with untreated tap water, to avoid infection. People are advised to use sterile or distilled water.

According to officials, it is advisable to use tap water if it is boiled for one minute before being cooled for use.

