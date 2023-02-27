Florida man might face 30 years in jail for dumping water on brother over a pie

A 64-year-old man in Florida was arrested for dumping water on his brother during an argument over a key lime pie.

As per a report, David Sherman Powelson was taken into custody last Wednesday and was charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, court records reviewed by Law & Crime show.

Aggravated battery in Florida is normally a second-degree felony, but state law reclassifies it as a first-degree felony if the victim is over 65.

A person convicted of this charge could face up to 30 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The charge has a ‘minimum term of imprisonment of three years’ if convicted, according to Local 12 reports.

David Sherman Powelson got into trouble with law enforcement after an argument ensued between him and his elder brother after he ate a piece of pie that his elder brother had been saving for later.

Lee County Sheriff's Office in Florida noted they responded to a 911 call about a 'physical domestic dispute' around 8:30 pm [local time].

"The victim became upset and an argument ensued. While sitting in the chair, David emptied two large glasses of water on the victim. The victim feared aggressive behaviour would lead to him being physically harmed and or killed," police said.

''Powelson was near the kitchen and decided to fill up a large glass full of water and dump it on the victim's head to 'cool him down'. Powelson proceeded to fill up another glass and dumped it on the victim in the living room,'' police added.

Although police arrested David, but said that the victim 'did not suffer any injuries during the altercation' because 'only water was thrown on the victim.'

(With inputs from agencies)

