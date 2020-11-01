Florida man mauled by leopard after paying $150 for 'full-contact experience'

A man in Florida was mauled by a black leopard after paying $150 for a "full-contact experience" with the animal.

Dwight Turner has undergone two surgeries since being attacked by the leopard on August 31, his wife Natushka Turner said in a sworn written statement to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Dwight Turner and the leopard's owner, Michael Poggi, arranged for him to "play with it, rub its belly and take pictures".

But the leopard "growled and attacked Turner biting him on the head and ear," said the FWC report.

Turner sustained injuries to the right side of his head and right ear.

Poggi was issued two citations for allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal.