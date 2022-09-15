Florida governor kicks off fresh row amid immigration tussle between Republicans and Democrats

A tussle seems to be brewing between the Republican and Democratic-ruled states over the issue of immigration.

Republican-ruled border states of Texas and Arizona have reportedly sent thousands of immigrants to New York, Chicago and Washington cities—all governed by the Democrats.

Blaming Democratic-governed states for encouraging immigration, they contend that these areas should take more immigrants because the Democrats have failed to enforce immigration laws.

The latest to join is the Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, who on Wednesday took credit for sending two planes carrying 50 immigrants to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard.

Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts is a traditional summer destination for Hollywood stars and a farm area with a year-round population of only 20,000, according to Reuters.

"It is part of the state's programme to send migrants to sanctuary destinations," the statement issued by the governor's office stated.

These sanctuary cities are those areas that have policies aiding illegal migrants and do not strictly adhere to federal immigration policies, including those brought by former president Donald Trump.

"Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation programme to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," governor DeSantis's communications director Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

Massachusetts state representative Dylan Fernandes on Twitter slammed the Florida governor describing the move as an "evil and inhumane" plot to use "human lives — men, women and children — as political pawns".

A report by MassLive.com on Wednesday claimed that these immigrants, mostly from Venezuela and Colombia, who landed in Martha's Vineyard didn't even know where they have been sent.

Under US laws, states need the consent of immigrants before they are moved out. But some voluntarily decided to shift because it takes them closer to their intended destinations.

