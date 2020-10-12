Floods, rough seas kill 18 in Vietnam

At least 18 people died and more than a dozen went missing after floods submerged homes in central Vietnam and rough seas capsized fishing boats.

Authorities meanwhile said Monday that another storm was threatening fresh downpours -- rolling in from the South China Sea, with heavy rain again expected.

Quang Tri and Quang Nam villages were entirely submerged under water, while murky floodwaters swept through the Imperial City of Hue and the tourist hotspot Hoi An over the weekend.

More than a hundred thousand homes have been submerged in the floods and nearly 46,000 people evacuated, Vietnam's disaster management authority said.

The military staged a dramatic helicopter rescue of eight fishermen who had been swept away by rough seas off Quang Tri province.

Among the dead are three fishermen, however, and three others are missing.

Vietnam is frequently lashed by harsh weather in the rainy season between June and November, with central coast areas most vulnerable.