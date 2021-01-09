Flooding in Malaysia worsens, 46,000 displaced

Worsening floods in several states in Malaysia have displaced some 46,000 people, with 12,487 families being sheltered in 426 flood relief centers, the Malaysian Department of Social Welfare said on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the states of Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak and Johor have seen strong downpour with the east coast state of Pahang being the worst hit.

A total of 26,250 people have been evacuated and three rivers in the state have passed the danger level, according to the data released by the department.

The body of a 19-year-old woman who had fallen off a capsised boat was recovered, according to state news agency Bernama, bringing the death toll related to the floods to at least six.

Also, Malaysia's meteorological department has issued a warning that the bad weather and heavy rains are expected to continue till January 12.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will announce new measures next week to curb a surge in coronavirus cases, as the country reported its highest daily number of deaths linked to the epidemic.

The Southeast Asian nation has seen a spike in infections since September, with the number of daily reported cases climbing to record highs on two days this week.

The government has said it was considering imposing targetted lockdowns in some areas, though businesses warned that wider restrictions could further batter the economy.

Muhyiddin will announce new measures to tackle the virus surge on Monday, security minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told reporters.

