Flood-hit New Zealand rocked by 5.7 magnitude jolt

After flash floods, New Zealand on Wednesday recorded a strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake with the epicentre being located in the Cook Strait— between the country's two main islands.

According to reports, tremors were felt in the capital Wellington city at 7.38 pm with residents feeling a sudden jolt and buildings being swayed. The earthquake is said to have lasted for 20-30 seconds.

Preliminary data by the US Geological Survey revealed that the quake was located at a moderately shallow depth of 57.4 km and was centred 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

"A big shake there! A magnitude 6.0, 57 km deep, 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu was widely felt in the North Island," said New Zealand's Civil Defence agency.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

The quake came as the cleanup gets underway from a devastating cyclone, which killed four people and caused widespread damage across the North Island.

"It is already a really stressful time for people -- look after yourself and the people around you," said the civil defence agency.

(With inputs from agencies)