Flights cancelled as China's east coast gets pounded by typhoon In-fa  

Typhoon In-fa has made landfall in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province on China's east coast on Sunday, state TV reported. It is in the south of Shanghai. The national weather agency has forecasted a rainfall of 250-350 millimetres.

The authorities have cancelled airline flights and trains, while the public has been asked to stay indoors. "People should not willingly go outdoors," the bureau said.

When it poured rain on Taiwan, the typhoon was packing winds of 155 kph and gusts up to 191 kph. Thankfully, no deaths or injuries were reported.

Several flight cancellations have been done at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports.

According to state TV, more flights will get cancelled on Monday. To ensure minimal damage, Shanghai has closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, which is a popular tourist area.

Not just this, Hangzhou international airport, which lies on the southwest of Shanghai, has also cancelled flights.

The state TV said, the train service to Ningbo was suspended. Ningbo is a port city, which is in the south of Shanghai.

Schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province have been closed along with Zhoushan Bridge, which connects islands near Ningbo.

