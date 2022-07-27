Flight from London to Los Angeles diverted because of 'unruly passenger'

A Virgin Atlantic flight from London to Los Angeles was diverted because of an "unruly passenger". The incident happened on Tuesday when flight VS141 headed from London's Heathrow Airport to LA international airport was diverted to Salt Lake City in Utah.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said in a statement, "The aircraft diverted to Salt Lake City to be met by police authorities." However, it is not clear what exactly caused the diversion.

Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer also conformed the same. Volmer told Gephardt Daily, "I can confirm that the flight from London to LAX diverted to Salt Lake City, and it was because of an unruly passenger. I don’t know why they were unruly. … I know they were taken from the plane, and the plane continued on to L.A."

The spokesperson apologised to the passengers onboard for the "inconvenience" caused and notified that the flight was later able to continue its journey to LA, but arrived approximately four hours behind schedule.



The statement from the UK-based airline said, "The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is always our top priority and we don’t tolerate any behavior that compromises this."

And it added that the cabin crew was "highly trained to deal with any individuals that may impact that experience for others."

It was not immediately clear what exactly happened aboard the aircraft to prompt the diversion.

