VIDEO: Flash floods ravage Iran’s Shahrek Hezarani; Homes submerged, rescue ops on

  Flash floods ravage Iran's Shahrek Hezarani; Homes submerged, rescue ops on

Published: Nov 17, 2025, 12:21 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 12:21 IST
A major flooding in the Shahrek Hezarani Village of the Iran. Photograph: (X/@WeatherMonitors)

Story highlights

A video of flooding has also surfaced on the social media platform X showing high-speed water rushing through the streets of the village. A few of the vehicles parked on the street of the village have been partially submerged in the flood.

Heavy rain caused major flooding in Shahrek Hezarani Village in Abdanan, Ilam Province of the Iran. The Abdanan Governor confirmed that emergency teams from the Crisis Management Headquarters were assisting on the ground after water inundated the homes of 40 families.

A video of flooding has also surfaced on the social media platform X showing high-speed water rushing through the streets of the village. A few of the vehicles parked on the street of the village have been partially submerged in the flood, and water is also seen entering the houses.

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION.

