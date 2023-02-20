Five shot during parade in New Orleans, one critical

Five people, including a girl, were shot during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said. The incident occurred Sunday night. According to reports, one of the victims is fatally injured.

The victims include a woman and three men. All of them have been admitted to a hospital, while the condition of one of the victims is serious, NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier but he did not specify which victim.

One person has been detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, the police said.

Two guns were recovered, police said, adding that they aren’t certain whether anyone else was involved in the shooting.

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of multiple people shot and injured at a parade ⁰⁰📌#NewOrleans | #Louisiana⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities and EMS are on scene after 4 people have been injured in quadruple shooting along the Bacchus parade route taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana… https://t.co/28u2vv8MoX pic.twitter.com/UjJqpRJ6qP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023 ×

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier was quoted as saying.

“This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras,” he added.

CBS News reported that the parade was temporarily halted but was later allowed to continue.

An eyewitness told CBS News that at least a dozen shots were fired, causing a stampede-like situation.

Others claimed that there were several skirmishes that officers broke up before the gunfire happened.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow