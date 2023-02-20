ugc_banner

Five shot during parade in New Orleans, one critical

New Orleans Edited By: C KrishnasaiUpdated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

An eyewitness said that at least a dozen shots were fired, causing a stampede-like situation. Photograph:(WION)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The victims include a woman and three men. All of them have been admitted to a hospital, while the condition of one of them is serious

Five people, including a girl, were shot during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) said. The incident occurred Sunday night. According to reports, one of the victims is fatally injured.

The victims include a woman and three men. All of them have been admitted to a hospital, while the condition of one of the victims is serious, NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier but he did not specify which victim.

One person has been detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, the police said.

Two guns were recovered, police said, adding that they aren’t certain whether anyone else was involved in the shooting.

×

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier was quoted as saying.

“This is really not something we wanted to see. We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras,” he added.

CBS News reported that the parade was temporarily halted but was later allowed to continue.

An eyewitness told CBS News that at least a dozen shots were fired, causing a stampede-like situation.

Others claimed that there were several skirmishes that officers broke up before the gunfire happened.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Beijing says US claims of China on brink of supplying arms to Russia 'false'

China's 'toxic work culture' a hurdle in country's plans to lure talent

Starbucks recalls 300,000 units of its infamous 'Vanilla Frappuccino'