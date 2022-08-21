Five Chinese planes crossed Taiwan Strait median line, says Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry has said that 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday. The ministry also said that five aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line. Chinese military activities near the island have continued.

China considers Taiwan to be its own territory and has not ruled out use of force to retake the island. Chinese planes have made made numerous incursions into Air Defence Zone (ADZ) of Taiwan in recent past.

The latest Chinese military activity has been reported by Taiwan just days after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, much to the anger of the Chinese. At the time of her visit China had vowed 'targetted' military exercises. China has since been carrying out drills near Taiwan. IN the run up to the visit by Pelosi, China had made its displeasure amply clear, something that had raised tension between China and the US

Governor of US state of Indiana was the latest US official to visit Taiwan. Eric Holcomb, the governor, arrived in Taipei on Sunday.

Eric Holcomb tweeted that he would also be visiting South Korea, while Taiwan's presidential office said he would meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday morning.

"I'm energised to spend this week building new relationships, reinforcing long time ones and strengthening key sector partnerships with Taiwan and South Korea," Holcomb tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

