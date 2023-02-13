First Lady of France advises president to help understand mood of the French: Report

Recent trends showed that the approval ratings of French President Emmanuel Macron declined in January by two points. But in this difficult situation with less than a year into Macron's second term, it appears he is getting the help he needed from his wife, Brigitte Macron, to improve the ratings and understand public mood.

The French president's troubles are quite evident as the team that helped him to power in 2017 has broken up. Common people are expressing anger and frustration over his landmark pension reforms with demonstrations on the street. He also faces resistance in the parliament.

Citing the magazine Le Point's claims, The Times reported that Brigitte Macron, who is a former school teacher, has been giving discreet lessons to the president on how to understand the mood of the countrymen.

The magazine published a detailed profile last week, in which it was mentioned that she tells Macron what people are talking about in their cafés, etc.

She allegedly also makes notes of what she sees and hears during the day and briefs him when they finally sit down alone every evening.

As quoted by the media outlet, she said she desires to be "useful" to the country. However, she confided that it was not an easy task. France’s first lady said: "There are those who think I am lazy and those who think I ought not to be here."

The profile is headlined "Ah, if he listened to her more often" and it was the latest in a series of interviews that seemed to show her at the centre stage. In the profile article, it was also mentioned that the 69-year-old will launch herself on social media, with an Instagram account.

