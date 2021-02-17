First-ever child born in France following mother's uterus transplant

A child has been born for the first time in France after a uterus transplant, the hospital who carried on the procedure said on Wednesday.

The baby girl weighed 1.845 kgs (4.059 pounds) during birth and was born on Friday, according to the team at the Foch hospital outside Paris.

Also read | 9000 baby deaths at church-run homes: Irish PM sorry for 'profound wrong'

"Mother and baby are doing well," Jean-Marc Ayoubi, head of gynaecology, obstetrics and reproductive medicine at the hospital, told news agency AFP.

Also read | Woman in Singapore gives birth to baby with COVID-19 antibodies

A cutting-edge procedure is used to transplant a healthy uterus into a woman whose own is damaged or missing.

Births following a uterus transplant are rare.

Deborah, the 36-year-old mother, was born without a uterus as she suffered from Rokitansky Syndrome, a rare condition which one in about 4,500 women faces.

The same team that delivered her baby also carried on her uterus transplant in March 2019 after her then 57-year-old mother decided to donate her own.

The first-ever birth following a uterus transplant happened in 2014 in Sweden.

Such rare births have been recorded in the US and Brazil too, but remain a rarity.

These cases offer hope to women who suffer from reproductive diseases and are forced to choose adoption or surrogacy.

