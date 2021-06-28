Fire in south London sends plumes of smoke across capital

Fire at industrial units in south London sent thick smoke across the British capital on Monday. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

At the height of the fire, about 100 firefighters tackled the flames in three commercial units under railway arches at Elephant and Castle, near the River Thames.

London Fire Brigade said that six cars and a telephone box also caught fire.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said that the fire was brought under control. A police officer and a member of the public were treated for smoke inhalation.

"I want to thank our brave emergency services... who acted quickly to ensure both residents and passengers at the nearby station were safely evacuated," Khan said.

London Fire Brigade said that it had sent 15 fire engines to tackle the fire. It said that it received dozens of emergency calls

"The cause of the fire is not known at this time," it added. But the Metropolitan Police said it was not believed to be terror related.

(With inputs from agencies)