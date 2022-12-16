Fire in a residential building near Lyon, France kills 10, including 5 children

A fire broke out at a residential building in a suburb of the eastern French city of Lyon, on Friday morning. Ten people are reported to have died in the blaze, including five children, according to a provisional death toll, the local government said. Around 170 firefighters are battling the fire at the site.

The local authority for the Lyon and Rhone region said the cause of the fire that broke out around 3 am was not known at this stage. Fourteen others have been injured in the incident and one of them is reported to be in serious condition.

It occurred in a seven-storey residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin. A security cordon has been set up at the site of the blaze, added the local authority.

Two firefighters have also suffered light injuries in the blaze which broke out on the ground floor of the building and spread upwards, authorities said.

(With inputs from agencies)

