A passenger train went up in flames on Thursday (February 6) night in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, local media reported, adding that all 350 passengers were evacuated.

Eyewitness video showed fire and smoke engulfing what appeared to be the first car of the train, which the eyewitness could be heard referring to as a SEPTA (Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) train.

The person filming could also be heard saying that firefighters were fighting the fire from “the other side of the tracks”.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, utility poles, road layouts and walls that matched satellite imagery and street view imagery. The date was verified by metadata on the original footage.

The fire started under the first car of the train and passengers were evacuated at Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County, SEPTA officials said. No injuries were reported, officials added.

