A fire engulfed a hotel at the popular Kartalkaya ski resort in northwestern Turkey early Tuesday, killing 10 people died and injuring 32 others, the interior minister said.

Advertisment

The blaze at the 12-storey Grand Kartal hotel, which has wooden cladding, started at 3:27 am (0027 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

Private NTV broadcaster said three people died after jumping from the hotel's windows.

The resort is located on top of a mountain range about 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of the capital Ankara.

Advertisment

The fire, which is believed to have started in the restaurant at around midnight, spread quickly. It was not immediately clear what caused it.

Television footage showed huge plumes of smoke rising into the sky with a snowcapped mountain behind the hotel.

Also Read: Australian Open 2025: Alexander Zverev beats Tommy Paul and a 'feather' to reach semis

Advertisment

Part of it backs onto a cliff, making it harder for firefighters to tackle the blaze.

Local media said 237 people were staying at the hotel, where the occupancy rate was between 80 and 90 percent due to the school holidays.

Those evacuated were rehoused in nearby hotels.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said six prosecutors had been allocated to investigate the blaze.

The health, interior and culture ministers are expected to visit the site later in the day.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.