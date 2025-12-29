/Fire at nursing home in Indonesia claims at least 16 lives, identification underway

A fire at a nursing home in Indonesia has claimed over a dozen lives and left three others injured, according to officials. At 8.30 pm Sunday, firefighters in the North Sulawesi provincial capital Manado received a call about the blaze after which they rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

The city's fire and rescue agency chief Jimmy Rotinsulu speaking to news agency AFP said, "There were 16 deaths; three (people) had burn injuries."

According to Rotinsulu bodies of the victims were found inside their rooms as the elderly were likely resting in their rooms when the incident happened.

Authorities were, however, able to rescue 12 people from the fire and take them to a local hospital for first aid. All of them were unhurt.

In a video aired by the local channel Metro TV one could see people rushing to help stuck inside the nursing home.

Fire incidents in Indonesia have become common in the recent years. A fire in a seven-storey office building in capital Jakarta this month, claimed the lives of at least 22 people.