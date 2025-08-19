A Finnish lawmaker on Tuesday (August 19) committed suicide inside Helsinki's Parliament House, the local media reported. The person died in the parliament building. Emergency medical officials and rescue units arrived at the spot.

The Finnish daily Iltalehti reported that it appears to be a suicide by a member of parliament.

SDP MP Eemeli Peltonen, 30, was confirmed dead in the parliament building this morning. He was elected to parliament in 2023 and was a member of its Administrative Committee and Legal Committee and also the chairman of the city board.

Aaro Toivonen, the head of the parliament's security department, said, "A death occurred in the morning. Emergency medical services, rescue units, and police authorities were alerted to the scene via the emergency center."

Toivonen refused to comment on the exact location where the lawmaker died. He further did not comment whether the death happened within the Parliament House or whether it involved an MP or a parliamentary employee.

"This is a very unfortunate and sad case," Toivonen added.

What were his last words?

Earlier in June, Peltonen on social media said that he was receiving treatment for some kidney problems, adding that he had taken a few weeks off his parliamentary duties to recover at home.

Later, he revealed that he had contracted a bacterial infection while being treated. Before his death, he said, "To control the bacteria, I was started on an intravenous antibiotic course in [hospital], which will take time. At the same time, treatment for my kidney problems will continue."

Moreover, police are investigating the suicide case. The police further said that there does not appear to be any criminal involvement in the incident.

"There is a mission underway, with rescue authorities, police and emergency services on site. I cannot say more than that at this stage," Toivonen said about the current situation at the parliament.

"I can't say what the emergency response from the emergency center has been. Parliament is a bit of an exceptional site, so one could imagine that such things have been considered when the situation has been unclear."

The Helsinki Police Situation Center stated that an armoured vehicle was also there at the scene. However, they noted that it was a regular police car that normally patrols there.

The police said that the armoured car arrived at the scene since it was driving nearby.

Here's what eyewitnesses say

One of the eyewitnesses said that she was on the phone outside his office when he woke up to the sounds of emergency vehicles.