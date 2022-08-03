'Filled with shock and pain': Israeli president orders investigation of alleged sex abuse of prison guards

Calling for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners at a maximum security prison with the encouragement of their superiors, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he was shocked to hear their testimonies.

He said in a statement, "We must investigate these cases in depth so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation."

Accusing her superior of repeatedly "handing her over" to be raped, a former soldier who served as a prison guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym saying she was sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.

Following the former soldier's allegations, an Israel Prison Service (IPS) officer was questioned under caution.

According to Israeli media reports, several women have since come forward with allegations that female guards were "pimped out" to be raped or sexually abused by political prisoners at the same prison.

An IPS spokesperson said the "serious allegations" refer to an incident from a few years ago after being asked for a response to a request for comment.

Highlighting that the ''information is under a gag order'', the spokesperson added that ''we will wait for the results of the police investigation and act accordingly with zero tolerance.''

Amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations against men in Israel's security forces, Prime Minister Yair Lapid toured Ofer's military prison near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

(With inputs from agencies)

