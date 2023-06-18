Ferry with 120 people onboard catches fire in central Philippines
Story highlights
Philippines ferry catches fire: Specific details about the condition and location of the rescued passengers and crew members have not been disclosed.
A ferry carrying 65 passengers and 55 officers and crew members caught fire while en route from Siquijor island to Bohol island in central Philippines. The coast guard promptly responded to the incident and successfully rescued all 120 people on board the M/V Esperanza Star.Coast guard firefighters deployed on another vessel utilised water cannons to combat the flames, successfully extinguishing the fire by around 0200 GMT. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, leaving assessment of the circumstances surrounding the incident to be done.
Continued efforts in the vicinity
Two coast guard vessels remain in the area, engaging in firefighting and rescue operations. Specific details about the condition and location of the rescued passengers and crew members have not been disclosed.
Maritime safety concerns in Philippines
The Philippines, consisting of over 7,600 islands, has faced challenges in maintaining maritime safety. Issues such as overcrowded vessels and the use of aging ships contribute to a poor safety record.
Tragically, this incident comes just a few months after another ferry fire in southern Philippines claimed the lives of more than two dozen people, including a six-month-old baby. The devastating incident unfolded as an inter-island ferry caught fire, resulting in the loss of at least 29 lives.
The MV Lady Mary Joy 3 was en route from Zamboanga province to Jolo, Sulu province when the fire broke out around 11 pm local time.
Panicked passengers attempted to escape the blaze by jumping into the dark waters.
Disturbing accounts
Emergency workers managed to rescue 160 passengers and 36 crew members amidst the chaos. According to reports, approximately 35 passengers leaped off the vessel upon hearing an explosion. Basilan residents, witnessing the ship engulfed in flames and heading towards their remote island, rushed to the shore in a courageous attempt to save those who had jumped overboard. Several survivors suffered burns on their bodies, highlighting the severity of the situation.
Mina Nani, a passenger aboard the ferry, recounted her experience, stating that she initially believed she was dreaming until she woke up to darkness and smoke. Commodore Rejard Marfe, the coast guard chief in the Mindanao region, described the scene as chaotic, with victims awakened from sleep and the 18 individuals found onboard tragically suffering from severe burns.
A similar tragedy occurred last year when a high-speed ferry fire claimed the lives of at least seven individuals. Additionally, the sinking of the tanker carrying a substantial amount of industrial fuel oil further highlights the environmental threats posed by maritime accidents in the region, endangering the Philippines' diverse marine life.
