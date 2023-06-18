Ferry with 120 people onboard catches fire in central Philippines

A ferry carrying 65 passengers and 55 officers and crew members caught fire while en route from Siquijor island to Bohol island in central Philippines. The coast guard promptly responded to the incident and successfully rescued all 120 people on board the M/V Esperanza Star.Coast guard firefighters deployed on another vessel utilised water cannons to combat the flames, successfully extinguishing the fire by around 0200 GMT. However, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined, leaving assessment of the circumstances surrounding the incident to be done.

Continued efforts in the vicinity

Two coast guard vessels remain in the area, engaging in firefighting and rescue operations. Specific details about the condition and location of the rescued passengers and crew members have not been disclosed.

Maritime safety concerns in Philippines

The Philippines, consisting of over 7,600 islands, has faced challenges in maintaining maritime safety. Issues such as overcrowded vessels and the use of aging ships contribute to a poor safety record.