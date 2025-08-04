/FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigns after clashes over vaccines and vapes. Who is he?

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (May 12) that US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary is stepping down, ending a turbulent tenure marked by clashes with public health officials, pharmaceutical companies, tobacco lobbyists and conservative activists. “Marty is a terrific guy, but he's going to go on, and he's going to lead a good life,” president Trump said while speaking to reporters amid growing speculation that the administration was preparing to remove Makary from the post.

Marty Makary, a surgeon and former Fox News contributor, became widely known during the COVID-19 pandemic for criticising mainstream medical policies and pandemic-era restrictions. After taking charge of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), he pledged major reforms at the agency overseeing vaccines, medicines and food safety. His leadership, however, drew criticism from multiple sides. Pharmaceutical executives argued that his efforts to overhaul the drug approval system created uncertainty and delays. Public health experts accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Marty Makary of amplifying anti-vaccine narratives after the agency released a disputed memo regarding deaths allegedly linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

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At the same time, anti-abortion conservatives criticized Makary for moving too slowly on a review of the abortion pill mifepristone, which has remained Food and Drug Administration-approved for more than two decades. Makary also reportedly resisted parts of the Trump administration’s push to allow flavored e-cigarettes, expressing concern about their popularity among younger consumers. His departure is the latest shake-up within the health department led by vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.. The administration has already faced scrutiny over its nominations for surgeon general and leadership changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.