FBI foiled terror plot inspired by ISIS in North Carolina on New Year's Eve

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 22:10 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 22:10 IST
FBI foiled terror plot inspired by ISIS in North Carolina on New Years eve Photograph: (Unsplash)

The FBI prevented a potential New Year's Eve terror attack in North Carolina, with the suspect reportedly motivated by ISIS

The FBI said it successfully stopped a potential terrorist attack in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. The suspect was reportedly motivated by ISIS. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners for their cooperation in preventing the attack, with FBI Director Kash Patel emphasising the lives saved. "The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said in a post on X. "Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media.

This is a breaking news. More to follow.

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

