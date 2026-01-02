/FBI foiled terror plot inspired by ISIS in North Carolina on New Year's Eve

The FBI said it successfully stopped a potential terrorist attack in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. The suspect was reportedly motivated by ISIS. The agency expressed gratitude to its partners for their cooperation in preventing the attack, with FBI Director Kash Patel emphasising the lives saved. "The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS," the FBI said in a post on X. "Thanks to our great partners for working with us and undoubtedly saving lives," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on social media.