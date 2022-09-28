Fast Company's Apple News feed hacked, two obscene push notifications sent

Edited By: Anamica Singh
California Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:16 AM(IST)

Apple News also disabled their channel with the Fast Company. Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Apple News feed has been suspended until the situation is resolved.

US business and media publication Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening, the American business magazine said. It had to shut down the website following the breach. Fast Company said that hackers sent two "obscene and racist push notifications" about a minute apart. The Apple News feed has been suspended until the situation is resolved.

"We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed & shutdown FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved," the publication said in a tweet.

×

 

Apple Inc's Apple News had also disabled their channel with the Fast Company, the news aggregator app said in a tweet.

×

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Read in App