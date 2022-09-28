Fast Company's Apple News feed hacked, two obscene push notifications sent

US business and media publication Fast Company's Apple News account was hacked on Tuesday evening, the American business magazine said. It had to shut down the website following the breach. Fast Company said that hackers sent two "obscene and racist push notifications" about a minute apart. The Apple News feed has been suspended until the situation is resolved.

"We are investigating the situation and have suspended the feed & shutdown FastCompany.com until we are certain the situation has been resolved," the publication said in a tweet.

The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of Fast Company. (continued below) — Fast Company (@FastCompany) September 28, 2022 ×

Apple Inc's Apple News had also disabled their channel with the Fast Company, the news aggregator app said in a tweet.

An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel. — Apple News (@AppleNews) September 28, 2022 ×

