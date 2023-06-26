Far-right party Alternative for Germany's candidate becomes district leader for first time

In Germany, on Sunday, a far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) candidate won a vote to become a district leader, marking a significant breakthrough for the party. The AfD, which is considered radical by mainstream parties and faces refusal of cooperation, secured victory in the Sonnenberg district in Thuringia with 52.8 per cent of the vote. What does AfD's success mean for Germany? This success, as per Guardian, follows the party's record-high national poll ratings and reflects popular discontent with the governing coalition led by Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which has faced challenges over policy and the budget. What's the secret of AfD's success? The AfD, which was polling at around 19 per cent-20 per cent, has tapped into voter concerns regarding economic recession, migration, and the transition to green policies.

It has a strong presence in the former Communist East, and polls suggest the party may win three eastern state votes next year.

As per analysts, the "clear" district victory of Robert Sesselmann, an AfD candidate, against a conservative candidate sends a signal to Berlin, especially as all other parties in Sonneberg formed a united front against him.

Riding on the success, the party as per the Reuters report, even plans to nominate a chancellor candidate in the 2025 federal election.

However, the rise of far-right parties, particularly the AfD, remains sensitive in Germany due to the country's Nazi past. A 'watershed' moment The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, expressed deep shock at the AfD's victory, emphasising that democratic political forces in the country should not simply accept it.

Talking to RND Media, he said "This is a watershed that this country's democratic political forces cannot simply accept." Why are some elements against AfD? The AfD opposes economic sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict and even denies that human activity is a significant cause of climate change.

Reuters reports that this month Germany's domestic intelligence agency has identified far-right extremism as the biggest threat to democracy in the country and warned voters about supporting the AfD. Founded as an anti-euro party a decade ago, the AfD gained popularity following the 2015 migrant crisis and entered parliament in 2017 as the official opposition.

