Far-right activist ‘Baked Alaska’ among latest Capitol rioters arrested

Anthime Joseph Gionet, a far-right media personality nicknamed “Baked Alaska” who is known for livestreaming himself participating in illegal activity, was arrested by the FBI on Friday and accused of illegally storming the Capitol during the attack on the building by President Donald Trump’s supporters last week.

Gionet, who has been banned from Twitter and YouTube for his content, livestreamed himself in the mob on DLive, a streaming service becoming more popular after a mass exodus of right-wing figures from more mainstream platforms. He posted a video that showed supporters of Trump taking selfies with officers in the Capitol who calmly asked them to leave the premises. The video showed the Trump supporters talking among themselves, laughing, and telling the officers and each other: “This is only the beginning.”

Gionet was arrested in Houston on Friday, according to the Justice Department’s website, and charged with two federal crimes. In a court filing, Nicole Miller, an FBI agent, said Gionet had recorded a 27-minute video in which he appeared to chant, “Patriots are in control,” and said, “We are in the Capitol building, 1776 will commence again.”

Authorities on Saturday also arrested Lisa Marie Eisenhart, the mother of Eric Gavelek Munchel, the man pictured holding zip ties in the Capitol during the riot. Jack Jesse Griffith, another person arrested Saturday, was identified through an Instagram video posted by someone else at the riot, according to documents. Both were arrested in Tennessee.

More than 70 arrests have been made in relation to the riots, and at least 170 cases have been opened. Many of the mob participants have been easily identified through their social media posts.

Emily Hernandez, a woman photographed with part of the wooden name plate torn from the entrance to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, was charged in federal court Friday.

Hernandez was seen in numerous videos and photographs holding Pelosi’s splintered nameplate like a prized keepsake. According to documents from the FBI, the agency received tips about Hernandez from her friends and acquaintances after she posted pictures and videos of herself parading around with the nameplate on Facebook and Snapchat. One tipster recognized her from a widely circulated video by ITV News, which is based in Britain.

Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Frisco, Texas, who took a private plane to Washington to participate in the mob, was also charged Friday. She was easily identified after she posted about her participation in various ways, including by posting a picture to her Twitter account that showed her standing in front of a broken window at the Capitol with the caption, “Window at The capital.”

Then, just before she entered, she turned to the camera and said: “Y’all know who to hire for your realtor. Jenna Ryan for your realtor.”