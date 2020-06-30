Family rescues bear cub found swimming with jar stuck on its head

A Wisconsin family was boating on Marshmiller Lake in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, over the weekend and stumbled across a small bear that was struggling to swim with what appeared to be a cheese ball jar stuck on its head.

After a day of fishing on Marsh-Miller Lake on Saturday, the Hurt family was headed back to the boat landing when they noticed something floating in the water.

Brady Hurt, 26, thought it might be a rock, until he saw it move. His father, Brian Hurt, 52, said it was probably a dog. But his mother, Tricia Hurt, 52, realized it was something more unusual.

"I said, 'That ain't no dog. I think that's a bear,'" Tricia Hurt told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We got closer and I said, 'Yeah, that's a bear that got hungry and got its head stuck in a bucket.'"

The young black bear was swimming across the lake on Sunday evening, struggling to breathe with a plastic cheese ball container around its head. Luckily for that bear, the Hurt family staged a successful rescue mission.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had been contacted several times but had been unable to locate it thanks to the rural, wooded landscape, Hurt said.