Family of former British PM William Gladstone apologises for slave-owning past

The descendants of former British Prime Minister William Gladstone, on Friday (August 26) apologised for their family’s slaveholding past in Guyana amid calls to pay reparations to Jamaica for an ancestor’s role in slavery.

Gladstone’s father, John, was said to be one of the largest slaveholders in the parts of the Caribbean that were colonised by the British, as per AFP.

According to a University of London Legacies of British Slavery database, John Gladstone owned or held mortgages of more than 2,508 enslaved Africans in Guyana and Jamaica in the 19th Century.

Apology in Guyana

Speaking at the launch of the University of Guyana’s International Centre for the Study of Migration and Diaspora, Charles Gladstone, William’s great-great grandson said, “Slavery was a crime against humanity and its damaging impact continues to be felt across the world today.”

“It is with deep shame and regret that we acknowledge our ancestor’s involvement in this crime and with heartfelt sincerity that we apologize to the descendants of the enslaved in Guyana,” he added.

He also “urged other descendants of those who benefited from slavery to open conversations about their ancestors' crimes and what they might be able to do to build a better future.” The Gladstone family also apologised for their role in indentureship.

This comes as John Gladstone is also believed to have owned two ships that transported thousands from India and elsewhere to work as ‘indentured labourers’ after slavery was abolished in 1834.

Charles Gladstone, in Guyana, also vowed to support the work of the new university department and called on the United Kingdom to hold talks with the 15-nation Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on reparations.

‘Unacceptable’

The Gladstone apology was met with a strong rebuke from multiple Guyanese descendants of African slaves present at the university. “It is not accepted,” said one of the protesters in the lecture hall.

They also held placards that read, “Your guilt is real Charlie. Move quickly to reparations now,” as per AFP, while another read “The Gladstones are murderers.”

An Afro-Guyanese activist Nicole Cole told the news agency how the apology was insufficient but acknowledged that it was a step towards “recognizing that a crime was committed and that people's lives have been disrupted.”

A member of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, Eric Phillips said that research showed that the British owe the descendants of Africans in Guyana more than $1.2 trillion.

What about slavery reparations to Jamaica?

During the apology in Guyana, there was no mention of John Gladstone’s slave ownership in Jamaica nor did the family speak about its intention to apologise or make donations.

Recently, the Gladstones have also faced accusations and criticism for failing to acknowledge the case for paying slavery reparations in Jamaica.

However, the family told the BBC, “At the moment we are solely focused on Guyana.” They added, “There is a huge amount to do here (in Guyana).”

(With inputs from agencies)



