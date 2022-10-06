Family of Daniel Prude reaches settlement with Rochester city

The family of Daniel Prude, an African American man who died in a police intervention has reached a settlement of USD 12 million with city of Rochester in State of New York. Prude lost his life in March 2020. The city made an announcement of the settlement but did not acknowledge any wrongdoing. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement that settlement was the best course of action "given the costs of continued litigation."

"It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," Evans said as quoted by NBC news.

"It is now time to look forward so we may work together and focus our efforts on Rochester's future."

Daniel Prude (41) was having a mental health episode when his brother called 911 to get some help for him. As per reports, when officials arrived, Prude was in a naked state and was speaking gibberish in intervals. During the mental health episode, he kept on asking for a gun. However, he co-operated with the police when told to get on the floor

Police officers repeatedly pushed and pinned him to the floor an put knee on his back. When it was observed that he was motionless, paramedics were called in. Police officers were later seen joking with the paramedics.

