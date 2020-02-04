Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged to Tom Bernthal

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg is set to get married.

In a Facebook post, the company's top executive said: "Engaged!!! Tom Bernthal, you are my everything. I could not love you more."

Sandberg's husband David Goldberg, 47, had died in 2015 after falling from a treadmill.

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg in the Facebook post commented: "You're wonderful for each other and I'm so happy for both of you."

Sandberg has been the public face of the social networking giant and has often faced flak for the company's failure. Last year at Davos she said Facebook needed to win back public trust after facing scandals for violating its users' privacy.

Sandberg, 50, who has written a book called "Lean In" was born in Washington and graduated from Harvard University with an MBA.

She joined Facebook in 2008 as the Chief Operating Officer(COO) and four years later joined the board of directors.

Sandberg was earlier married to Brian Kraff in 1993 but divorced a year later. In 2004, she married Dave Goldberg.