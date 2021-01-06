Facebook's new ploy: Accept WhatsApp's terms or delete app

Whatsapp is updating its terms and privacy policy right at the bottom there is a button to accept the new terms. Most people would just go ahead and accept it. They won't bother reading what WhatsApp is changing under the hood.

The privacy notes often drafted by lawyers are very hard to understand, also a person does not have a choice to stay on the platform. It keeps popping up and blocks users until the terms are accepted.

However, this time, a user must know what he or she is signing up for since Facebook is changing WhatsApp's character. The new rules will kick in next month, and if a user doesn't accept the policy, then the app will have to be deleted.

So either play along or leave WhatsApp. There's a warning attached right at the bottom of the message, it is like placing a gun to your head.

Whatsapp plans to gather more data about a user. It does not that mean they are reading your messages, but it has devised other ways to intrude. It will be able to gather a lot more information about you - your account information including phone number, address book information, status information, also all the data on your transactions and payments because it will be linked to their new feature - WhatsApp payments.

Also, customer support communications that is messages a user exchanges with a business on WhatsApp - Facebook will be able to access all of this!

Whatsapp can collect data about your usage, the kind of phone you use even locations. WhatsApp also wants to access your bank account. It may not happen directly as there might be an intermediary involved, however, WhatsApp would be able to move funds from your account and gather details about the transaction that is - what you are paying, who are you paying to and where you want the delivery.

Facebook mainly wants to know how and where you spend money and specific circumstances. WhatsApp can collect data on messages too. WhatsApp can keep the message in encrypted form for 30 days as it tries to deliver it, after that, the message will be deleted.

WhatsApp says it can temporarily keep the message on its servers, so while Whatsapp may not be technically reading your encrypted chats with friends and family, it can still know a lot about you and all that information can potentially be used to create your unique profile, then the profile goes to Facebook and it can share information with other companies.

Facebook is mainly trying to make money from WhatsApp by tracking every user and profile. In India alone, Facebook has more than 200 million active subscribers which means potential data on 200 million citizens - they will know what an Indian buyies, spends, prefers including address and contact details.

These companies can target ads and it's already happening. Try searching for flights or hotels for your next vacation and the next thing you know you will get hotel suggestions, flight options even ads featuring restaurants where you can eat during your holiday.

Mark Zuckerberg bought Whatsapp for $19 billion in 2014, many said he had spent too much, but he had a plan. Facebook makes 99 per cent of its revenue from advertising, according to one report.

Whatsapp could launch Facebook into e-commerce. Two years after acquiring WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg wanted it to start making money. The founders of Whatsapp disagreed with the plan, they were unhappy with Facebook's business model and they had to leave the company.

Their business model is advertising. Facebook collects data for targeted ads. Now it will use Whatsapp to expand its operation by feeding it to its giant network. Facebook will use it to sell ads to companies. Facebook wants to host businesses on WhatsApp. So, you may see an ad on Facebook or Instagram and potentially end up buying the product through WhatsApp.