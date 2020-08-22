Facebook mulling halting political ads after US election to curb misinformation

Facebook Inc is considering halting political advertising after US presidential election to curb post-election misinformation.

The company has spoken with experts about potential election scenarios, including the possibility of US President Donald Trump using the platform to dispute election results.

The New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, that Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives met daily about how to minimise ways the platform could be used to dispute the election and have discussed the option of a political ads "kill switch" after the November 3 election.

Last year, Twitter Inc banned political ads, but Facebook has maintained that it does not want to stifle political speech.

Twitter has, meanwhile, said it was planning for an election period that effectively continued to Inauguration Day in January and for misinformation policies to cover any unique scenarios.

In June, Facebook started labeling all posts and ads about voting with links to authoritative information, including those from politicians.