Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets top EU officials ahead of proposals regulating AI 

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met top European Union officials on a visit to Brussels, days before the bloc is expected to release new proposals on regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The billionaire social network founder is the latest US tech executive to make the trip to EU headquarters, which is becoming an increasingly important player in technology regulation.

Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to rein in US and Chinese tech companies.

Referring to the possibility that the EU may hold internet companies responsible for hate speech and other illegal speech published on their platforms, Facebook said this ignores the nature of the internet.

"Such liability would stifle innovation as well as individuals' freedom of expression," it said in its discussion document.

"Retrofitting the rules that regulate offline speech for the online world may be insufficient. Instead, new frameworks are needed."

It suggested instead that authorities could require companies to set up a system for reporting content, publish enforcement data periodically and also define what is illegal content.

The EU has already pioneered strict data privacy rules and issued multibillion-dollar antitrust fines against the likes of Google.