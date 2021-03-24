Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg proposes changes to internet rules

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday urged US lawmakers to offer protection for liability for content to only those platforms that had the ability to remove the unlawful content.

The proposal outlined in testimony prepared for a congressional hearing detailed Facebook's idea for reforming a law known as Section 230 which shields internet services from liability for content posted by others

Zuckerberg maintained that Congress "should consider making platforms' intermediary liability protection for certain types of unlawful content conditional on companies' ability to meet best practices to combat the spread of this content."

Instead of being given blanket immunity, Zuckerberg said "platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it."

Mark Zuckerberg also maintained that online services should not be held liable for "if a particular piece of content evades its detection,"

Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet also testify on Thursday. The platforms have been under fire from Democratic Party for misinformation about coronavirus pandemic and US Presidential elections held in 2016 and 2020.

(With agency inputs)