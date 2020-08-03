Facebook bans French comedian for anti-Semitism

Facebook has permanently banned French comedian Dieudonne from its platform and from Instagram. The social networking site said it banned for the convicted anti-Semite for content that mocked Holocaust victims.

It also said some of his posts used "dehumanising terms against Jews".

The comedian had his YouTube channel cut off for similar reasons in June by mother company Google.

"In line with our policy on dangerous individuals and organisations, we have permanently banned Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala from Facebook and Instagram," the company said in a statement, using his full name.

"Banning a person permanently from our services is a decision that we always weigh carefully, but individuals and organisations that attack others on the basis of what they are do not have a place on Facebook or Instagram," it added.

He had about 1.3 million followers on Facebook, and some 400,000 on YouTube.

The comedian has been convicted multiple times, in France and in Belgium, for comments opponents say are bluntly racist while a loyal following champion his right to free speech.

The International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism welcomed the ban as a "great victory", saying Dieudonne's posts "have done considerable and irreparable damage among young people."

The performer is infamous for his trademark "quenelle" hand gesture that looks like an inverted Nazi salute but which he insists is merely anti-establishment.

Most recently, Dieudonne was fined 9,000 euros ($10,600) in November for posting a video deemed anti-Semitic by authorities.

He also received a two-month suspended jail term after saying he sympathised with one of the jihadists involved in the January 2015 attack on the Paris offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Last year, Dieudonne was given a two-year jail sentence and a fine for tax fraud and money-laundering, under arrangements that allowed him to perform community service instead.

The French government has tried on several occasions to shut down the shows of Dieudonne who rails against the "Zionist lobby" which he claims controls the world.