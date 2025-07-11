/F35 fighter jet stranded in India may return home after inspiring memes

After a month of memes, the F-35B fighter jet may finally be heading home as early as next week, as reported by ABC News, quoting an unnamed Indian official. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. They claim that engineers hope to repair the plane in the next few days before it can fly back to the UK sometime next week.

The $115 million advanced stealth fighter jet was stranded in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the southern state of Kerala due to technical impediments and was being repaired by engineers from the UK.

The jet was on its regular sortie in the Arabian Sea in June, and it encountered bad weather and failed to return to the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier, the HMS Prince of Wales. The aircraft had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram, where it landed safely on June 14.

The Lockheed Martin-manufactured F-35 fighter jet has triggered a meme fest across social media platforms. Specifically, the tourism department of Kerala posted an AI-generated picture of the F-35 aircraft on a tarmac surrounded by coconut trees, accompanied by a 5-star review. “Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Recommend," read the post.

A user commented on a cartoon, no wonder bro wanted to stay because he was enjoying local snacks with the natives.

Kerala's top official at the Tourism department said it was just good humour and marketing techniques. “It was our way to appreciate and thank the Brits who are the biggest inbound visitors to Kerala for tourism, said K Biju.

The British High Commission confirmed to The Associated Press that a U.K. engineering team has been deployed to “assess and repair” the aircraft.

A few days after the F-35 fighter jet was stuck in Thiruvananthapuram airport, there were troll posts on social media with the jet up for sale on OLX.