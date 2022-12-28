Extreme weather events becoming the 'new normal', UK conservation group warns

Britain's National Trust on Wednesday warned that extreme weather events could become the "new normal". The charitable trust said that in the past year, nature and wildlife at the sites managed by it had been harmed by extreme weather. The heritage conservation charity's climate change adviser Keith Jones said it was a "stark illustration of the sort of difficulties many of our species will face if we don't do more to mitigate rising temperatures".

"We're going to experience more floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires –- and they will go from bad to worse, breaking records with ever alarming frequency if we don't limit our carbon emissions," he said.

The planet currently remains off track from an ambition set by the Paris climate accord in 2015 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Climate Change led to extreme weather events in recent years, devastating communities across the globe. For a part last year, the Earth witnessed record heatwaves that led to unimaginable droughts, with rivers drying up, some even exposing ancient artefacts. There were massive wildfires in several parts of the world that ravaged communities.

Then there were hurricanes and cyclones that left millions homeless and without power and other resources. Hurricane Ian brought with it massive destruction, hitting Cuba and later wreaking havoc in Florida.

Northern America is currently battling an unprecedented winter storm, with parts of US and Canada under deep snow. Over 60 people have died in the US with many areas still waiting for the bad weather to ebb. Holiday travel was hit with thousands of flights being cancelled, leaving passengers stuck at airports.

(With inputs from agencies)

