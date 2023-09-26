Explosions rock central Sweden, gang violence suspected

Two explosions, one of them in capital Stockholm, rocked central Sweden during the intervening night between September 25 and September 26. Associated Press has reported that that at least three people have been injured and buildings have been damaged.

One of the explosions occurred late on Monday (September 25) in Hasselby, a suburb of Swedish capital Stockholm. The second one took place in Linkoping, about 175 kilometres (110 miles) to the southwest. The blast in Linkoping ripped the facade off a three story building.

It was not immediately clear whether the two blasts were linked.

But on Tuesday (September 26) Swedish newspaper Expressen said that both explosions were connected to criminal gangwars. The gang feuds are fast becoming a growing problem in Sweden.

This year, there have been 261 shootings in which a total of 36 people were killed. Seventy-three others were injured.

AP reported that residents of the area in Linkoping were evacuated while in Hasselby, three people were taken to hospital.

There hasn't been any immediate arrest.

As per Swedish news agency TT, the national government is planning to hold a meeting to decide measures to fight the gang-violence.

“We are now bringing together all relevant actors to jointly identify what can be done in the short and long term,” said Gunnar Strömmer, Sweden's Minister for Justice and Civil Defense.

The government numbers say that as of September 15, there have been 124 explosions in the country. The highest number of explosions in a year has been 133 in 2019.

The center-right government in Sweden has been strengthing laws to combat gang-related crimes. Head of Sweden's police said earlier this month that gang feuds have brought "unprecedented" wave of violence to the country.

