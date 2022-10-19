Explosions at Myanmar's Insein prison kill 8

Two explosions ripped though Myanmar's biggest jail on Wednesday, leaving at least eight dead and 13 others injured, the local media reported. Three officials and five visitors were among those dead at Yangon's colonial-era Insein prison. The explosions went off at 9:40 am local time near the facility's parcels counter, news portal Myanmar Now reported.

The cause of the explosions is not know yet. Police is at the scene and investigating the matter.

BBC Burmese reported that prison staff and couriers who sustained serious injuries were evacuated from the prison, while those with minor injuries were treated at nearby shops. A number of cases scheduled to be heard in the adjacent court have been cancelled, according to media reports.

Insein is the country's most notorious prison and thousands of political prisoners have been sent to the facility since last year's military coup.

This is a developing story ...

