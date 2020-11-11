Explosion in Ethiopian capital injures one man

An explosion took place under a bridge in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday. Spokesperson of Ethiopia's federal police was quoted by Reuters as saying that a man was injured in the blast. The man lost his leg. Cause of the explosion is unknown at the moment.

There is no indication at present that the explosion is related to the ongoing conflict in the country's Tigray region.

Ethiopia is feared to be on the cusp of civil war as the African nation's army is currently engaged in a conflict with forces of Tigray nation.

(More to follow)